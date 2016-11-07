Dr. Michael Marin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Marin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Marin works at
Locations
Guggenheim Pavilion1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-0737
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marin preformed 3 major vascular surgeries on my husband, for aneurysms.He had a full recovery and received the best care a doctor and his team could provide.
About Dr. Michael Marin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588631949
Education & Certifications
- College Phys/surg Of Columbia University|Montefiore Med Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Dr. Marin works at
