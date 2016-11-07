Overview

Dr. Michael Marin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Marin works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.