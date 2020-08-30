Dr. Michael Maricic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maricic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Maricic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Maricic, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.
Locations
Catalina Pointe Arthritis & Rheumatology Specialists PC7520 N Oracle Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 408-1133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This man listened and asked questions and was kind. He helped me heal after some unfortunate consequences from a hip replacement...the surgeon did nothing. As a reflection of him his office is friendly and even funny and very professional. I am so grateful to have found him.
About Dr. Michael Maricic, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1720179971
Education & Certifications
- HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
