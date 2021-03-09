Dr. Michael Margulies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margulies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Margulies, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Margulies, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Margulies works at
Locations
Michael C. Margulies MD PA8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 704E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-0393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Margulies is very professional. He listens to the patient & explains clearly what could be the reason for the patient’s concerns & tries to find the answers. The office staff is magnificent. You send an e mail, no matter at what time & you get a call back very quickly.
About Dr. Michael Margulies, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1992793731
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margulies has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margulies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margulies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margulies works at
Dr. Margulies has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margulies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Margulies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margulies.
