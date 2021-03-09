Overview

Dr. Michael Margulies, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Margulies works at Michael C Margulies MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.