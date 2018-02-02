See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Los Gatos, CA
Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Margolis, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, O'Connor Hospital, Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Margolis works at Bay Area Female Pelvic Surgery in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Female Pelvic Surgery
    815 Pollard Rd # LGH101, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (650) 540-2760
  2. 2
    Michael T. Margolis
    1820 Ogden Dr # 5A, Burlingame, CA 94010 (650) 540-2759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • O'Connor Hospital
  • Sequoia Hospital
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Health Net of California
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2018
    I had been seen by 7 surgeons in Arizona before being seen by Dr Margolis. The responses I received differed from "prolapse is expected/ normal after giving birth... TO.... we can use a mesh sling to hold up all your organs including your bladder, intestines and vaginal vault post hysterectomy." I couldn't help but break into tears after every consult. I didn't know that transvaginal mesh was so terrifying, but I knew that there had to be another option. There is! He's litterally an angel.
    J-Johnson in Fort Hunter Liggett — Feb 02, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Margolis, MD

    Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1467475046
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University Hospital
    University of Kansas Hospital
    University of Kansas Medical School
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

