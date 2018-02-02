Overview

Dr. Michael Margolis, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, O'Connor Hospital, Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Margolis works at Bay Area Female Pelvic Surgery in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.