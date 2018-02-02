Dr. Michael Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Margolis, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Margolis, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, O'Connor Hospital, Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Margolis works at
Locations
Bay Area Female Pelvic Surgery815 Pollard Rd # LGH101, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (650) 540-2760
Michael T. Margolis1820 Ogden Dr # 5A, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 540-2759
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- O'Connor Hospital
- Sequoia Hospital
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had been seen by 7 surgeons in Arizona before being seen by Dr Margolis. The responses I received differed from "prolapse is expected/ normal after giving birth... TO.... we can use a mesh sling to hold up all your organs including your bladder, intestines and vaginal vault post hysterectomy." I couldn't help but break into tears after every consult. I didn't know that transvaginal mesh was so terrifying, but I knew that there had to be another option. There is! He's litterally an angel.
About Dr. Michael Margolis, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1467475046
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
