Dr. Michael Marger, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Colton, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Marger works at Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc. in Colton, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA, Corona, CA, Perris, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.