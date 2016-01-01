Dr. Michael Marger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Marger, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Colton, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Marger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.290 N 10th St Ste 100, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (909) 264-2500
-
2
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 699-5282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Trac Physical Therapy1171 Railroad St Ste 101, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 272-1400
-
4
Perris Clinic2226 Medical Center Dr Ste 102, Perris, CA 92571 Directions (951) 657-1400
-
5
Children and Familes Health Connection6820 La Tijera Blvd Ste 217, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 218-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marger?
About Dr. Michael Marger, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487629671
Education & Certifications
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marger works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.