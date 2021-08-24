Dr. Michael Marean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Marean, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Marean works at
Locations
Urology at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group - Brooklyn38 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doc, explains issues well. Figured out correct treatment when a few did not.
About Dr. Michael Marean, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1457504425
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian/Columbia
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marean works at
Dr. Marean has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marean.
