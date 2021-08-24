Overview

Dr. Michael Marean, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Marean works at Urology at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.