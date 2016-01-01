Overview

Dr. Michael Mardiney III, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Mardiney III works at MARDINEY DR MCHALE R JR MD PA in Ellicott City, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD, Glen Burnie, MD and Nottingham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.