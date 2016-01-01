Dr. Michael Mardiney III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardiney III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mardiney III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Mardiney III, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Mardiney III works at
Locations
-
1
Mardiney Dr Mchale R Jr MD PA3105 North Ridge Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Directions (410) 760-1300
-
2
Institute Of Digestive Health And Liver1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 561-4488Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-1300
-
4
Mercy Medical Center7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 663-5549
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mardiney III?
About Dr. Michael Mardiney III, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1609827724
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mardiney III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mardiney III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mardiney III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mardiney III works at
Dr. Mardiney III has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mardiney III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardiney III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardiney III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mardiney III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mardiney III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.