Overview

Dr. Michael Marcus, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Marcus works at MMC Pediatric F.P.P. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.