Dr. Michael Marcus, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Marcus, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Marcus works at MMC Pediatric F.P.P. in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MMC Pediatric F.P.P.
    4813 9th Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7500
  2. 2
    Michael Marcus MD
    1491 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 980-5864
  3. 3
    MMC Pediatric F.P.P.
    6701 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7500
  4. 4
    Edward C Phillips MD
    105 Benton Ave Ste 1, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Mmc Pharmacy Inc.
    948 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Aspiration Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Epiglottitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Michael Marcus, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1134114192
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • City College of New York
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

