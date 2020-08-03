Dr. Michael Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Marcus, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Marcus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MMC Pediatric F.P.P.4813 9th Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7500
-
2
Michael Marcus MD1491 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 980-5864
-
3
MMC Pediatric F.P.P.6701 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 283-7500
-
4
Edward C Phillips MD105 Benton Ave Ste 1, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions
-
5
Mmc Pharmacy Inc.948 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcus?
Only has my daughter's best interest in making her breath better. She loves him, I think his wonderful. His staff is very helpful and very friendly. We go to the SI office.
About Dr. Michael Marcus, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1134114192
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- City College of New York
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus works at
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marcus speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.