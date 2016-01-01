Overview

Dr. Michael Marcucci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.



Dr. Marcucci works at Urology Health Specialists in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.