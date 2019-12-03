Dr. Marcsisin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Marcsisin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Marcsisin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Locations
- 1 1340 Old Freeport Rd Fl 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (724) 772-4848
Forbes Regional Hospital-rehab2570 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 858-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very comfortable setting
About Dr. Michael Marcsisin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
