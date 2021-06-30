Dr. Michael Marcotte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcotte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Marcotte, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Marcotte, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kentwood, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Marcotte works at
Locations
-
1
Family and Pediatric Medicine of Grand Rapids4130 Breton Rd SE Ste B, Kentwood, MI 49512 Directions (616) 281-0093Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Spectrum Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marcotte?
My kids have been seeing Dr. Marcotte since 2018, when we arrived to Michigan. I jusI can tell they love him and they love the place too. It is really kid friendly, the staff are so kind and sweet, and they are always ready to help you, in any way they can. Dr. Marcotte always cares about his patients, and explains down to the smallest detail to parents, so they can feel comfortable and safe as they children do. I only have good words and thoughts for him and all the staff.
About Dr. Michael Marcotte, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1124015045
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Center
- Mott Chldns Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcotte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcotte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcotte works at
Dr. Marcotte speaks Vietnamese.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcotte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcotte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.