Dr. Michael Marcotte, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kentwood, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Marcotte works at Family and Pediatric Medicine of Grand Rapids in Kentwood, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.