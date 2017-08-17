Overview

Dr. Michael Marchese, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.



Dr. Marchese works at Haile Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Group in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.