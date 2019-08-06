Overview

Dr. Michael Marano, MD is a Burn Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Hospital



Dr. Marano works at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.