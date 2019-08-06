See All General Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Michael Marano, MD

Burn Surgery
Dr. Michael Marano, MD is a Burn Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Hospital

Dr. Marano works at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-5924

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 06, 2019
    Very caring doctor- great bedside manner. Takes his time to explain everything.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Marano, MD

    • Burn Surgery
    • English
    • 1972569309
    Fellowship
    • New York Hospital
    • NY Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marano works at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Marano’s profile.

    Dr. Marano has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Marano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.