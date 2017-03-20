See All Plastic Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Michael Manuel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Manuel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Alaska Native Medical Center and Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Manuel works at Plastic Surgeons of Alaska in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgeons of Alaska
    2741 Debarr Rd Ste C215, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 563-2002
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alaska Native Medical Center
  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Meritain Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 20, 2017
    I am really impressed with the care received from Dr.Manuel. My tummy tuck is amazing and will be have lift and implants in 6wks.Wouldn't even consider using anyone but Dr.Manuel.Thank you for giving me my body back.
    Sherikay Griffith in Valdez, AK — Mar 20, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Michael Manuel, MD
    About Dr. Michael Manuel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003831488
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconisin
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Manuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manuel works at Plastic Surgeons of Alaska in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Manuel’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manuel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

