Dr. Michael Mantz, MD
Dr. Michael Mantz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.
Dr. Mantz works at
Santa Barbara Integrative Psychiatry5290 Overpass Rd Ste 128, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 679-3034
Aetna
Dr. Mantz is one of those rare psychiatrists that takes his time to listen to you and gives you a comprehensive treatment program that includes a nutritional and sleep guide after your first visit. He is thoughtful and kind and puts you at ease which is incredibly important when you are not feeling well. He has given me a lot tools to help me get better. If you are interested in getting to the root causes of your issues and finally get over them, then I would heartily recommend seeing him.
Psychiatry
14 years of experience
English
NPI: 1114244688
Residency: University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
Medical School: Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
Undergraduate: RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mantz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mantz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.