Overview

Dr. Michael Mannino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. Mannino works at Mount Sinai Doctors Manhasset Medical Associates in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Prolapse and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.