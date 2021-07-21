Dr. Michael Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Michael Manning, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston, Houston Tx and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Manning works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Immunology Assoc Ltd7514 E Monterey Way Ste 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 614-8011Monday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 11:30amThursday7:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Central Phoenix3800 N Central Ave Ste 404, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (480) 949-7377
-
3
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, Ltd10200 N 92nd St Ste 130, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 614-8011Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 11:30amThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manning?
Dr. Manning is a fantastic, compassionate, caring and knowledgeable doctor. I saw him today 7-20-2021 to go over details of my low immune deficiency . He takes the time and explains in detail . One of a kind doctors and would highly recommend him. His office staff are a caring great team.
About Dr. Michael Manning, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1396744249
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic & Research Foundation
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- St Josephs Hospital Med Center
- University Of Texas Medical School At Houston, Houston Tx
- Baylor University
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manning works at
Dr. Manning has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergy Shots, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
