Dr. Michael Manning, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Manning, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They completed their residency with University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Locations
-
1
Gulfcoast Eye Care6036 PARK BLVD N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 549-2105
-
2
Gulfcoast Eye Care1515 9th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 785-4419
-
3
Gulfcoast Eye Care2650 Tampa Rd Ste A, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 785-4419
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manning IS the best! Could not read "Northern Trust Bank" on top of the white building from the St. Pete's Pier before I went to Dr. Manning but after... Left eye 20/15 and right eye 20/20. Painless. Super friendly people. Clean. Excellent!
About Dr. Michael Manning, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1093733271
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manning has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manning speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.