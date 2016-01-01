Dr. Michael Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mann, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Union Mem Hospital
Dr. Mann works at
Locations
-
1
Mann Michael R MD PA2539 S Gessner Rd Ste 22, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 266-5225Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mann?
About Dr. Michael Mann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1326026519
Education & Certifications
- Union Mem Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann works at
Dr. Mann speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.