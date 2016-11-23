Dr. Michael Mangelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mangelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mangelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.
Dr. Mangelson works at
Locations
Intermountain Salt Lake Clinic Independent Lab389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 282-2500Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangelson?
Gives excellent time and attention to me. One time my urine was reddish blue. He got me right in, scoped me, and then I remembered I had eaten a quart of blueberries that morning. That's what made the urine go reddish blue! We laughed, but he has taken care of prostate removal, and kidney stones. Very attentive, and his bedside manner is outstanding.
About Dr. Michael Mangelson, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114944790
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangelson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangelson works at
Dr. Mangelson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.