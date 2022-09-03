Overview

Dr. Michael Mandis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maryville, IL. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital and Community Hospital Of Staunton.



Dr. Mandis works at Michael Mandis MD in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.