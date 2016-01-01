Dr. Michael Manderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Manderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Manderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with Harvard University - Brigham & Women's Hospital - Spine Fellowship
Dr. Manderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
DOC - Frisco9500 Dallas Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 987-0970Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Direct Orthopedic Care- Las Colinas3014 N O Connor Rd Ste 200, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (214) 444-5558Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
-
3
Direct Orthopedic Care- W. Plano3412 E Hebron Pkwy # 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 810-1620Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
4
Direct Orthopedic Care- Southlake2419 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 809-2660Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
-
5
Direct Orthopedic Care- Denton3100 Unicorn Lake Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (972) 984-7520Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Camillus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manderson?
About Dr. Michael Manderson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1447212279
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University - Brigham & Women's Hospital - Spine Fellowship
- Texas Tech University
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manderson works at
Dr. Manderson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Manderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.