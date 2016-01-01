Dr. Mancina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Mancina, MD
Dr. Michael Mancina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Meadowlark Medical Services PA1610 Washington Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66102 Directions (913) 980-3073
- Providence Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mancina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.