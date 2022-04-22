Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Dr. Mamoun works at
Locations
Neurological Associates of West Los Angeles2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 790, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-5968
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mamoun?
I’ve been to over a dozen great doctors and 3 treatment centers in the past couple years since my accident. No improvement. Life was barely worth living. It’s been only a couple months since seeing Doctor Mamoun, and I‘m doing better than I have in the entire last year. I asked him to be very aggressive with my treatment, and he did. This doctor and his team are truly changing my life. Fingers crossed that it continues.
About Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326332008
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- UCLA
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mamoun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamoun works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.