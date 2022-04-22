See All Psychiatrists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD

Psychiatry
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.

Dr. Mamoun works at Neurological Associates of West Los Angeles in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Associates of West Los Angeles
    2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 790, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-5968

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mamoun?

Apr 22, 2022
I’ve been to over a dozen great doctors and 3 treatment centers in the past couple years since my accident. No improvement. Life was barely worth living. It’s been only a couple months since seeing Doctor Mamoun, and I‘m doing better than I have in the entire last year. I asked him to be very aggressive with my treatment, and he did. This doctor and his team are truly changing my life. Fingers crossed that it continues.
— Apr 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mamoun to family and friends

Dr. Mamoun's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mamoun

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD.

About Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1326332008
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of California at Los Angeles
Residency
Internship
  • UCLA
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ of IL Coll of Med
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mamoun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mamoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mamoun works at Neurological Associates of West Los Angeles in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mamoun’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamoun.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Mamoun, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.