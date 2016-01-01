Overview

Dr. Michael Malone, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Malone works at Tidelands Health Women's Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.