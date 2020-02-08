Dr. Michael Malone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Malone, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Charlotte Heart & Vascular Institute25097 Olympia Ave Ste 102, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 764-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Malone since 2008. I was so disappointed that he left the practice. I also would like to know where he is, somewhere in Tampa I understand. Wish I knew where.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Tampa General Hospital/Usf College Of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
