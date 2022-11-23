Dr. Michael Malmquist, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malmquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Malmquist, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Malmquist, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Malmquist works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Malmquist Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery1750 S Harbor Way Ste 100, Portland, OR 97201 Directions (503) 292-8824
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malmquist?
I highly recommend Dr. Mike to treat your s7mple and complex oral issues. He and the entire staff make you feel at home, and provide the highest level of care.
About Dr. Michael Malmquist, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1376791715
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malmquist has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malmquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malmquist works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Malmquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malmquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malmquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malmquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.