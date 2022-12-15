Overview

Dr. Michael Malloy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Malloy works at Warren Clinic Rheumatology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.