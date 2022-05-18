Dr. Michael Malizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Malizzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Malizzo, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Dr. Malizzo works at
Locations
DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico (Pain Medicine)2901 Transport St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 262-7724Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Malizzo for spine injections for at least five years. Although spine injections are not fun, his technique is superior to other providers that I have used so that the injections are much easier on me as a patient. The staff is unfailingly friendly and pleasant. I highly recommend this provider.
About Dr. Michael Malizzo, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malizzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malizzo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malizzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malizzo works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Malizzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malizzo.
