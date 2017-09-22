Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Malik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
Advanced Surgical Associates PA530 New Waverly Pl Ste 304, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 851-9193
Wakemed Cary Hospital1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 851-9193Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 851-9193
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malik is wonderful. He is practical and very dedicated to the recovery of his patients. He went above and beyond to work with my mom who had numerous health issues! I highly recommend him .
About Dr. Michael Malik, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1518966886
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
