Dr. Michael Malik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Cary, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.