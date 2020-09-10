Dr. Michael Scott Major, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Major is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Scott Major, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Scott Major, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farr West, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Locations
Wasatch ENT2850 N 2000 W Ste 102, Farr West, UT 84404 Directions (435) 264-5576
Wasatch ENT & Allergy950 Medical Dr Ste 103, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 264-5575
Wasatch ENT and Allergy5896 S Ridgeline Dr Ste B, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-5574Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Major?
He did surgery on my baby and was amazing! We highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Scott Major, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1558394783
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Major has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Major accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Major has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Major. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Major.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Major, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Major appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.