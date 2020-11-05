Dr. Michael Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mahoney, MD
Dr. Michael Mahoney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University School of Medicine
Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 450, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 454-1604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Northcal Hematology Oncology Inc11795 Education St Ste 220, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 889-7400
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Alameda Alliance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- San Francisco Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
I was admitted to the hospital with a low Hgb and Hct. My primary care felt that I was losing blood from an upper GI and asked Dr Mahoney to take care of me. He did a EGD and found an ulcer which had been bleeding but had stopped. He biopsied the lesion. Blood was administered to bring up my Hct. I was extremely pleased with the care I received from all the staff but especially Dr Mahoney.
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
