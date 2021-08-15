Overview

Dr. Michael Maher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Maher works at Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.