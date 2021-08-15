Dr. Michael Maher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Maher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Maher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Maher works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Insitute of Scottsdale10101 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 747-6532Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale10117 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 747-6532Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC9445 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maher?
I have recently retired from honor health and soon after was seen in the ED for afib ! I was referred to Dr Maher . He is one of the kindest, nicest and thorough Cardiologist i have ever met . I really am impressed with him as well as the entire office. I feel very lucky to be under his care .
About Dr. Michael Maher, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235122755
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maher works at
Dr. Maher has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maher speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.