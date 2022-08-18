Dr. Mahdad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrdad Mahdad, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehrdad Mahdad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital.
Dr. Mahdad works at
Locations
Charles H Chen MD Inc11160 Warner Ave Ste 111, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 546-5505
Allergy and Asthma Specialists Medical Group16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 609, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 341-0525
Lal Medical Incorporation17822 Beach Blvd Ste 442, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 841-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Beach Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time seeing Dr Mahdad and I loved him, I felt he did a thorough job and he is very personable! I would highly recommend him to anyone! The front office gals were awesome as well!
About Dr. Mehrdad Mahdad, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahdad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahdad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahdad works at
Dr. Mahdad has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Alzheimer's Disease and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahdad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahdad speaks Arabic and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahdad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahdad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahdad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.