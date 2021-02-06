Overview

Dr. Michael Maguire, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They completed their residency with Martin Place Hospital



Dr. Maguire works at Optum - Family Medicine in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.