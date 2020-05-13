Overview

Dr. Michael Magoline, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.



Dr. Magoline works at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Hudson, OH with other offices in Akron, OH and Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.