Dr. Michael Maginnis, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Maginnis, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Locations
Maginnis & Appleton7742 Office Park Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 224-0038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maginnis created an obturator for my mother as she was facing radical surgery for oral cancer. He was encouraging and caring during the visit, and his patient interaction was absolutely wonderful. He calmed my mother's fears with informative answers that were realistic regarding her outcome while still being upbeat and positive. I truly appreciate the time he has taken with my mother as she faces this dramatic life change and works to defeat cancer. The post-surgical obturator was very well-fitting for my mother, and she had no issues. The interim obturator has a few small gaps, but that is to be expected as the swelling goes down and radiation therapy begins. My mother has already learned how to work around those gaps to eat and drink effectively until radiation is completed and the final obturator can be made. Overall, our experience with Dr. Maginnis has been outstanding, and we highly recommend him. THANK YOU!
About Dr. Michael Maginnis, DDS
- Prosthodontics
- English
- 1184627788
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maginnis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maginnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maginnis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maginnis.
