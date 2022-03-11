See All General Dentists in Baton Rouge, LA
Overview

Dr. Michael Maginnis, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Dr. Maginnis works at Maginnis & Appleton in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maginnis & Appleton
    7742 Office Park Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 224-0038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Anodontia Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clefting - Ectropion - Conical Teeth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Hypodontia Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 11, 2022
Dr. Maginnis created an obturator for my mother as she was facing radical surgery for oral cancer. He was encouraging and caring during the visit, and his patient interaction was absolutely wonderful. He calmed my mother's fears with informative answers that were realistic regarding her outcome while still being upbeat and positive. I truly appreciate the time he has taken with my mother as she faces this dramatic life change and works to defeat cancer. The post-surgical obturator was very well-fitting for my mother, and she had no issues. The interim obturator has a few small gaps, but that is to be expected as the swelling goes down and radiation therapy begins. My mother has already learned how to work around those gaps to eat and drink effectively until radiation is completed and the final obturator can be made. Overall, our experience with Dr. Maginnis has been outstanding, and we highly recommend him. THANK YOU!
Evey and Pat — Mar 11, 2022
About Dr. Michael Maginnis, DDS

Specialties
  • Prosthodontics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184627788
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Maginnis, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maginnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maginnis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maginnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maginnis works at Maginnis & Appleton in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Maginnis’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maginnis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maginnis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maginnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maginnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

