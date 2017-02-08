Dr. Michael Magbalon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magbalon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Magbalon, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Magbalon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with John D Archbold Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Magbalon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valdosta Eye Center3404 Greystone Way, Valdosta, GA 31605 Directions (229) 588-4545
-
2
Moultrie Eye Center2375 S MAIN ST, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 985-2020
-
3
Thomasville Eye Center2282 E Pinetree Blvd, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- John D Archbold Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magbalon?
My husband used him about 3 years ago. I will travel over an hour to use him. Compassionate eand honest.
About Dr. Michael Magbalon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558364919
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magbalon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magbalon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magbalon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magbalon works at
Dr. Magbalon has seen patients for Pterygium, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magbalon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Magbalon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magbalon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magbalon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magbalon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.