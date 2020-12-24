Dr. Michael Maehara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maehara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Maehara, MD
Dr. Michael Maehara, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Pioneer Medical Group - Downey Office12214 Lakewood Blvd Ste 110, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 862-2775
Bestcare Pharmacy Inc2220 Clark Ave, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 597-4181
Pioneer Medical Group - Pediatrics11480 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 862-2775
Pioneer Medical Group - Los Alamitos Office3851 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 344-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
This was my 1st meeting with Dr.Maehara. I thought he was very professional, went over the record from my pcp. Listened and wrote things down. Ordered some tests, shook my hand then we sanitized.
About Dr. Michael Maehara, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316969629
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- St George's University
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Maehara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maehara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maehara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maehara has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maehara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maehara speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Maehara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maehara.
