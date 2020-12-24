Overview

Dr. Michael Maehara, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Maehara works at PIH Health in Downey, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.