Dr. Michael Machuzak, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Machuzak, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (888) 525-0633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Machuzak, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851355085
Education & Certifications
- U Pa/Hosp U Pa
- U Pa
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
