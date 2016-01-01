Dr. Michael Macfee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macfee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Macfee, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Macfee, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Macfee works at
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Macfee, MD
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1285671461
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macfee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macfee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macfee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macfee works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Macfee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macfee.
