Dr. Michael Macadams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macadams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Macadams, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Macadams, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.
Dr. Macadams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Diagnostic Clinic2716 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 793-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macadams?
About Dr. Michael Macadams, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477611044
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macadams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macadams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macadams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macadams works at
Dr. Macadams has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macadams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Macadams speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Macadams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macadams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macadams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macadams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.