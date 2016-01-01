See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lubbock, TX
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Michael Macadams, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.

Dr. Macadams works at Michael R MacAdams, MD in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lubbock Diagnostic Clinic
    2716 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79423

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Medical Arts Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Nodule
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Nodule

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (37)
    About Dr. Michael Macadams, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Macadams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macadams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macadams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macadams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macadams works at Michael R MacAdams, MD in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Macadams’s profile.

    Dr. Macadams has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macadams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Macadams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macadams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macadams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macadams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.