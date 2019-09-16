Dr. Michael Lyster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lyster, MD
Dr. Michael Lyster, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
When you're fighting the battle for your life, you need to trust your doctor. This is the one you can trust. He does everything in his power to help you...you're not just a number to him.
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Evanston Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
- Oncology
