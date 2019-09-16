Overview

Dr. Michael Lyster, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lyster works at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.