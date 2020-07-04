See All Gastroenterologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Michael Lyons, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Lyons, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Medical Center

Dr. Lyons works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Reflux Esophagitis and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anthony Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 858-5433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penobscot Valley Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 04, 2020
    Dr. Lyons has been my Gastroenterologist for many years. He diagnosed a serious and painful problem that had been misdiagnosed for many years before I made my way to his office. I highly recommend Dr. Lyons and worry that he may retire before I leave this earth!!! I highly recommend Dr. Lyons.
    Brenda Dunlap — Jul 04, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Lyons, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497732689
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyons works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lyons’s profile.

    Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Reflux Esophagitis and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

