Dr. Michael Lynn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Prisma Health Division of Surgical Oncology - Greenville890 W Faris Rd Ste 320, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
I am 60 years old with degenerative disc disease and multiple back injuries over my lifetime. I was referred to Dr Lynn for multiple herniated cervical disc. He treated very conservatively for over a year. Finally with treatments and injections not working we decided on surgery. He helped me feel as if it was my decision. Surgery was very complicated with him working around an existing fusion to replace two disc with artificial units. My operation was very successful. Dr Lynn is the best surgeon I have had in a lifetime of back problems and injuries. Personable, patient, conservative treatment. A top professional and a genuinely nice person. Can’t say enough good about Dr. Lynn.
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962585836
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Florida-Shands Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Neurosurgery
