Dr. Michael Lynch, MD
Dr. Michael Lynch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Plastic Surgeons Of Lexington1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B75, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 276-3883
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lynch and his staff are wonderful! He does great work and I would highly recommend him.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
