Dr. Michael Lynch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Lynch works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.