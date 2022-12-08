Dr. Michael Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Luu, MD
Dr. Michael Luu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 215, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-4139
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Dr. Luu is always informative and caring. I’ve trusted his judgement & guidance for the last 10 years. My heart condition is stable and I feel healthy everyday.
About Dr. Michael Luu, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
