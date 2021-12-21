Dr. Michael Lutz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lutz Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lutz Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Lutz Jr works at
Locations
Jacksonville Skin Cancer Center P.A.4465 Baymeadows Rd Ste 5, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Directions (904) 737-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Talented, comprehensive compassionate and experienced None better
About Dr. Michael Lutz Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982740775
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutz Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutz Jr works at
Dr. Lutz Jr has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutz Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutz Jr.
