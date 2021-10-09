Dr. Michael Lutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Lutz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Lutz, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Lutz works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Institute of Urology PC6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 101, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 539-9036
-
2
Michigan Institute of Urology PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 340, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 293-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lutz performed my vasectomy, and I couldn't have been more pleased about the whole experience. There was virtually no pain at all (even afterwards), he was personable and professional, and I HIGHLY recommend him for anybody interested in getting 'snipped' (or anybody looking for a Urologist in general). I'd give him 6 stars if I could.
About Dr. Michael Lutz, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1326020157
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutz works at
Dr. Lutz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutz.
