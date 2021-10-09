Overview

Dr. Michael Lutz, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Lutz works at Michigan Institute Of Urology in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.