Dr. Michael Lutz, MD

Urology
3.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Lutz, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Lutz works at Michigan Institute Of Urology in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 101, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 539-9036
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    1701 South Blvd E Ste 340, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 293-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 09, 2021
    Dr. Lutz performed my vasectomy, and I couldn't have been more pleased about the whole experience. There was virtually no pain at all (even afterwards), he was personable and professional, and I HIGHLY recommend him for anybody interested in getting 'snipped' (or anybody looking for a Urologist in general). I'd give him 6 stars if I could.
    Tim H. — Oct 09, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Lutz, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
